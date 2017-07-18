TOP STORIES
"IGNORANCE WORKS A MAN MORE HARM THAN THE CANCER IN THE BOBY"By: KPANVOMC
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
I don’t regret fighting for media freedoms – Nana Addo
President Akufo-Addo has said that he does not regret his role in getting criminal libel law repealed.
According to him, he prefers the media's role of checking government and criticizing its activities rather than a praise-singing one.
Speaking at his first special interaction with the media at the Flagstaff House in Accra, Akufo-Addo said although he has been one of the most victimized persons by the media, he believes it was important that the media had the ability to do so.
Nana Akufo-Addo, who served as Attorney General and Minister of Justice under the John Kufuor government in 2001 led the government to ensure the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law that saw government controlling private media.
The repeal, which was largely praised by media owners and practitioners, de-criminalizes libel and gives citizens the option to use civil means to check the practice of journalism in Ghana.
Many have said that that the repeal of the law, despite a positive stride, has resulted in irresponsible reportage and inappropriate content across some media platforms in the country.
But addressing the press, President Akufo-Addo said, “I know there are some who take issue with the media on several fronts and even go as far as criticizing me for my part in the repeal of the criminal libel law because it has made the media too free. Even though I have been one of the greatest victims of the irresponsible section of the media… those who have created an industry from spewing falsehood and outright fabrication against my person, I don't regret my role in the repeal of the old discredited law.”
He added that his effort has ensure that the Ghanaian media has become one of the most best in the Africa and has greatly contributed to the development of the country.
“The repeal has inspired the Ghanaian media to be one of the most freest and most vibrant on the entire continent of Africa if not the world. I must prefer the noisy boisterous sometimes scandalous media of today to the monotonous, praise-singing, sycophantic one of yesterday. That Ghanaian media has in fact enriched the nation's government by its persistent, curiosity and investigative skills.”
–
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Headlines