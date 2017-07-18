TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
'It's Not Clear If I'll Run For 2020' – Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo has said there is no certainty that his name will be on the ballot paper for the 2020 presidential elections.
Speaking to journalists at the Flagstaff House vis-à-vis his first six months in office, the president said he had heard that illegal small-scale miners are threatening to vote against him in 2020 due to his onslaught on their operations but nothing shows as of now that his name will be on the 2020 ballot paper.
“I’ve been told there are young men who have said they voted for me and if I continue down this way they can be sure that they will not vote for me again in 2020, well the 2020 vote it’s not clear if Akufo-Addo’s name will be on the ballot in the first place and even if his name is on the ballot, this is not going to be the reason why I’ll stop, I’m going to continue,” he told journalists.
Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu has been leading the campaign against illegal small-scale miners (galamseyers).
It has led to the withdrawal of over 500 mining equipment from concessions across the country.
Various mining groups across the country have expressed anger with the Akufo-Addo administration saying the onslaught is killing their livelihood.
However, Mr Akufo-Addo said “it’s an extremely important objective bringing the galamsey menace to an end in Ghana and within the confines of the law.”
