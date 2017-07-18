TOP STORIES
A woman wants to satisfy her needs from one man whilst a man wants every woman to satisfy his one need.By: Francis Tawiah --
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
East Legon: Taxi driver knocks down two robbers, causes their arrest
Police have arrested two young men who robbed an Israeli business man at East Legon last Friday.
The two are, Sanusi Zido, 18, and Abudu Mohammed, 27. Their arrest was effected after a taxi driver knocked them off their motorbike in an attempt to escape.
They had forced the businessman to open his car and stole his bag which contained about GHs4,000, a mobile phone and some personal documents at knife point.
The suspects subsequently attempted to flee on their motorbike after committing the crime but were knocked down by a taxi driver who chanced on the scene and followed them.
They decided to flee on foot after they fell off the bike but the taxi driver raised alarm which drew people in the area to give the two robbers a hot chase.
Zido and Mohammed were apprehended and beaten by the mob but were rescued by two police officers who arrived at the scene.
They have since been handed over the Accra Regional Police Command.
Phone call
Narrating the event leading to their arrest, she said Zibo and Mohammed followed the victim, who was driving from the direction of the East Legon Police Station towards the American House area.
The victim was said to have parked to receive a phone call with all his car window glasses rolled up.
Mohammed was said to have approached him and knocked on his car window to inform him of a flat tyre.
Mrs Tenge said as soon as the victim got down from his car, Mohammed pulled a knife and threatened to kill him if he refused to open the back seat door of his car where a bag was lying.
She said there were people in the area, who were going about their duties and nobody realised there was a robbery going on until the suspects picked the bag and took to their heels.
Mrs Tenge said the two alleged robbers jumped onto their motorbike, which was parked a few metres away, and sped off.
However, a taxi driver, who chanced on the scene, saw them running away and pursued them.
Mrs Tenge said the taxi driver managed to knock them down and drew the attention of people in the area.
Mohammed and Zibo were then apprehended, beaten and handed over to the police.
Mrs Tenge commended the taxi driver and the young men who helped in arresting the two suspects.
–
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana with additional resources from Graphic.com.gh
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News