Akufo-Addo’s corruption fight unimpressive – GII
The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has slammed president Akufo-Addo’s commitment in fighting corruption.
According to the anti-corruption group, the president’s resolve to crack down on corrupt practices in his government is unimpressive.
Speaking Tuesday July 18, 2017, on Morning Starr, the Executive Director of the GII, Linda Ofori Kwafo said much has not been done to tackle the menace by the president after six-month of being in charge of governance.
Her comments come ahead of the president’s much anticipated encounter with the media later in the day where he is expected to answer questions bothering six-month of his stewardship.
Citing some alleged cases of corruption that went uninvestigated by the government, she said “From where I sit and from the point of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) I wouldn’t say we are wholly satisfied.”
“Most Ghanaians are not very much impressed with the way and manner these matters are being addressed. The swiftness I think we are not seeing it at all and we are not very happy with the manner in which government is approaching the anti-corruption fight,” she added.
On his part, the former Commissioner of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short noted that it appears decisive actions are not being taken by the government to crack down on corruption after six-month in government.
He said Ghanaians will only be satisfied if the fight against corruption is taken seriously.
