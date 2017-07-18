TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Stock Exchange Composite Index Moves Up
Accra, July 18, CDA Consult – The benchmark Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index hit a positive trading mark with an upward movement of 1.9 per cent to close trading at 2,125.5 points to kick start trading activities for the third week of July.
The GSE-FSI also rose by 2.5 per cent to close third week, day one trading activities at 2,013.3 points, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to CDA Consult in Accra, on Tuesday revealed.
Volume traded was 431,238 shares and which were valued at GHc1,017,333.16.
The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) the nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company continued to exhibit progressive trading trend on the GSE, ending the day with 0.5 per cent upward to close at GHc2.05 per share.
As result of the positive trading grounds, Standard Chartered Bank gained 7.6 per cent to close the day at GHc23.61 per share, HFC Bank moved up by 4.4 per cent to close at GHc0.71 per share, whilst CAL Bank recorded 3.5 per cent to end the day at GHc0.88 per share.
According to the Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market watchers, Fan Milk recorded 1.1 per cent to close the day at GHc12.42 per share, and Ecobank Ghana Limited gained 0.7 per cent to end the day at GHc7.00 per share.
On the flip side, mining firm, Golden Star Resources lost 2.6 per cent to close at GHc1.90 per share whilst GCB slipped by 0.2 per cent to GHc5.19 per share.
The Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market watchers, explained that trading activities were skewed towards the banking, manufacturing, petroleum and mining sectors; six equities edged higher as a result with two losing in value.
The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GHc0.3494 with a Year-to-date return of 27.10 per cent whilst the local currency dipped against US Dollar, slipped against the Euro and rose against the Pound Steeling.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
