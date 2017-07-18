TOP STORIES
Kintampo College Of Health Tutors Demand Removal Of Rector
Tutors at the Kintampo College of Health and Well -Being,(CoHK), have called on the Ministry of Health to as a matter of urgency, remove the Rector of the college, Professor Ahmed Adu-Oppong from office.
According to Mr. Peter Tadi, Secretary of Health Tutors Association of Ghana (HETAG), the actions and inactions of the Rector have not depicted that of a leader who has vision for the college.
He said Professor Adu-Oppong Ahmed has connived with the Procurement Officer of the college ever since he took office to drain the college's account.
The association’s secretary in an interaction with the media, alleged that the Rector in September 2016, caused the withdrawal of GHcc463, 000 for the purchase of a V8 vehicle, but up till date, the vehicle, meant his use, has not been delivered neither has the money been refunded to the college.
According to the tutors, again in March this year, an amount of GHc57, 669 was taken purportedly to renovate the college’s kitchen but that has not been done.
The latest allegation against the Rector is that he has contracted his wife to procure detergents for the college; the amount involved is still not known.
The CoHK currently runs 14 clinical and public health programmes including Community Medicine and Health, Clinical Psychiatry and Dermatology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Registered Dental Surgery Assistant, Community Oral Health and Medical Records Management.
Others are Nutrition, Communicable Disease Control and Surveillance, Health Promotion and Social Marketing, Health Information, Community Mental Health and Field Technician.
Professor Adu-Oppong, a former Head of Department of Community Medicine, School of Medical Sciences, University of Cape Coast (UCC), took over from Mr. Isaac Azindow in August 2016 after the latter had retired after almost 25 years of dedicated and meritorious service to the College.
Prof. Adu-Oppong, a native of Kranka in the Nkoranza North District of the Brong Ahafo Region, was brought up in a small farming community at Kwadua in the Kintampo North Municipality established by his parents Alhaji Alhassan Oppong and Hajia Mariama Fabeah.
He had his primary education at Kwadua and later at the Kintampo Methodist Middle School where at form two he passed the common entrance examination to proceed to the Sunyani Secondar for the Ordinary and Advanced Level certificates.
Prof. Adu-Oppong migrated to the United States of America (USA) where he obtained his Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Microbiology and Biochemistry from the University of Texas, Arlington and received Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the University of Texas Health Science Centre in Houston in Public Health “with concentration in Management, Policy Science and Community Health”.
He did his Administrative Fellowship with the Texas Department of Heath attached to the State Legislature in Health issues working with the then Governor of Texas, now ex-president George Walker Bush Junior.
Prof. Adu-Oppong holds three masters degrees in Science (MSc), University of Houston Clear Lake in “Biology with concentration in Molecular Biology, Health Care Administration with concentration in Community and Hospital Administration and Business Administration with concentration in Public Administration.
Before joining the UCC School of Medical Sciences team to establish the school, Prof. Adu-Oppong was an Assistant Professor at Georgia Southern University in Georgia, USA where he served in the capacity as the Director of Doctorial Programmes at the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health.
He is the founder and the Executive Director of Sankofa Health Incorporated, a community-based non-profit agency helping to develop HIV/AIDS prevention capacity and health-care infrastructure to treat HIV patients in developing countries.
Prof-Adu-Oppong also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Thomas Street Clinic in Houston, and his experiences include international consulting on Health Care Infrastructure, capacity building for governmental and non-governmental organisations.
Prof-Adu-Oppong has received several awards including HIV/AIDS Leadership Excellence from the Harris Country Commissioner, YMCA Leadership Award 2005, YMCA Minority Achiever 2002 and Urban League Scholastic Award 1998.
He is the author of over 30 peer-reviewed articles, abstracts, posters and book chapters while his research interests includes HIV/AIDS Prevention and Treatment Modalities, Health Care Financial Economics, TB and Malaria prevention in developing countries, healthcare delivery models, access to care, utilisation and infrastructure assessments.
