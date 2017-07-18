TOP STORIES
Gov't to re-establish BHC - Freda Prempeh
Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Ms Freda Akosua O. Prempeh has hinted that the Akuffo Addo led government will soon re-establish the defunct Bank for Housing and Construction (BHC).
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Today, the Deputy Minister who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Brong Ahafo region opined that her ministry is in talks with some institutions to fashion out the modalities for the re-establishment of the defunct BHC.
The Tano North lawmaker explained that governments intention to re-establishment of the defunct bank is to support the real estate industry with credit facilitate.
"The country's housing deficit is in the region of over 1.7 million and government alone can not bridge this gab hence the re-establishment of the defunct BHC" she opined.
The Deputy Minister further explained that the bank will prove long term credit facilitate to estate developers to put up affordable housing for the working class.
"When there is long term credit facilitate readily available for the construction of houses, the cost will come down compel to what pertains in market currently" Ms Prempeh added.
According to her the Works and Housing Ministry is working on a couple of other interventions to fill the housing deficit as well as making housing affordable.
For instance ministry putting measure in place to acquire land banks across the country for investors so that the cost of housing could come down. She noted.
Ms Prempeh announced that government will soon lay before Parliament the Real Estate Bill among others to sanitise the housing sector.
