Danger looms in Wulense ...As Chief plans to enskin Togolese
There is a volcano pending to explode in Wulense Traditional Area in the Northern Region if the nation's security apparatus fail to act immediately.
Fears of violence is rapidly rising in Wulense, the capital of Nanumba South District, as the Paramount Chief of the area Wumbe Salifu plans to enskin one Mohamed Ijor-Nda Adams an alleged Togolese national as Chief of Chamba a community in Bimbila.
Intelligence picked by Today shows that tension is rapidly grow between the indigenes' of the town & its adjoining communities and some supporters of Mohamed Ijor-Nda on the insistence of the Wulense Chief after the refusal of the skin maker (Kpatih).
According to some deep throat sources, the situation in Wulense is dare as the life of the Paramount Chief who is ignoring all the warnings and appeals to desist from going ahead with his plan to enskin the Togolese as chief is also in danger.
"As I am taking to now the Paramount Chief cannot even visit nature's call outside his house without a police escort yet he claimed he is strong enough to hold such life threatening event" one of the sources lamented.
It's on this note that we are calling on the appropriate authorities to be proactive and not reactive. We do not witness what happened in Bimbila some months ago where over 30 people lost their lives due to similar issues. An elder cautioned.
Today’s investigation has revealed that some where in December, 2015, Mr Ijor-Nda Adams and his group held an endorsement ceremony declaring him (Mr Ijor-Nda Adams) as the leader and Chief of Chamba at Mamobi in Accra.
According to a source from Mr Ijor-Nda Adams camp, his endorsement as the leader follows a nomination and a public mention of his name for role, during the funeral of late Chamba Naa, Alhaji Salifu on 10th April, 2015.
It was discovered that a date for his enskinment was to be fixed after the Damba festival of the Nanumba Traditional Area on 30thDecember, 2015 but the event didn’t see the light of day due to the disapproval from some opinion leaders and the Kpatih (the skin maker).
But Mr Ijor-Nda Adams is said to have not slept over his ambition to become the Chief of Chamba and has since been using his connection, money and influence to caught the support of Wulense Chief after his attempt at the Regent of Bimbila and other chiefs failed.
The security situation in the area is said to be shaky. Thus the need for the national security apparatus especially the Police, BNI and National Security Chief to move in as soon as possible to avert a near bloodshed.
