Don’t patronize Akufo-Addo today – MFWA to Journalists
The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has cautioned Journalists who will be attending today’s media encounter with President Akufo-Addo not to patronise him at the meeting.
The President will render accounts to the public through the media, and also open up to questioning from a host of Pressmen at the encounter dubbed #6monthsofresults.
The MFWA believes the President can offer the most objective accounts if the media is franlk with him.
“It’s not every citizen that can go the Presidency to ask questions, so you serve as conveyer belts for our citizens. As Journalists we should think through and plan carefully and frame our questions in ways that will elicit the responses that we want, and if questions are not answered satisfactorily when it gets to the turn of another media house, you agree and reframe your question to get the required response and not asking the same questions,” Mr. Braimah stressed.
Alread, government spokespersons have explained that the President will not engage in praising himself, although his Party’s national Chairman has given him a flattering score of 80 % .
Meanwhile, employment creation and security have topped the list of Starr News’ survey of Public expectations of the encounter.
