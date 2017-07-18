TOP STORIES
"HOW WELL WE KNOW WHAT A PROFITABLE SUPERSTITION THIS FABLE OF CHRIST HAS BEEN FOR US"By: POPE LEO X ( K.O.
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Akufo-Addo’s Six-Month: So Far So Good – IFS’ Boakye
A senior researcher at the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) Dr. Saeed Boakye has described as impressive the government’s handling of the economy six-month at the helm of affairs.
He said when the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was taking over from the previous government there was so much uncertainties in the system because the fiscal position of the country was terrible.
But after six-month being in charge, the Akufo-Addo government injected so much confidence into the system.
“So currently the country is riding on positive confidence,” said Dr. Boakye Tuesday July 18, 2017 on Morning Starr ahead of President Akufo-Addo’s encounter with the media, adding when the first quarter ended the fiscal target was largely met due to expenditure management.
“And so far so good when it comes to macroeconomic indicators,” he said.
Nonetheless, he cautioned that if the confidence in the economy is not sustained and fiscal deficit well managed, “the economy could go bad.”
The government has always stated that maintaining fiscal discipline is critical to ensuring sustained economic growth.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News