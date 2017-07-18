TOP STORIES
there is a tide in the affairs of men,which when taken at the floods leads on to fortune but when omitted,all the voyage of their lives are bound in shallows and in myseries.....By: Appiah samuel
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Vivo Energy Ghana Wins Top Awards at COPEC OMC’s Awards
The multi-award-winning company that exclusively markets and distributes Shell branded products and service, Vivo Energy Ghana, has won three top awards at the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) Ghana 2016 OMC's Awards League.
Outperforming its competitors, Vivo Energy Ghana’s flagship Shell service station, Airport Shell was adjudged the Best Fuel/ Service Station. The company also received the Best Corporate Social Initiative and Best Corporate Brand awards.
These prizes reaffirms the company’s outstanding blend of innovation and creativity in the industry across all initiatives, coupled with well-located and modernised service stations nationwide.
Commenting on the awards, Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana reiterated the company’s commitment to ensuring superior fuel quality at a very competitive price at the pump while providing excellent customer service at all Shell service stations.
“It is fulfilling to receive these awards from our consumers. Vivo Energy is committed to providing motorists with the best value through high quality Shell products and services at the best prices. These awards show that our services and community investment initiatives are unparalleled. We will continue to ensure that we offer the best to our customers,” he said.
On his part the Executive Secretary of the COPEC, Mr. Duncan Amoah said the awards were instituted to recognise oil marketing companies that have made strides in serving the public and putting consumers at the heart. He commended Vivo Energy Ghana for setting the pace and maintaining the highest industry standards.
Some award categories were industry-specific while others had a public voting across some fuel stations in the country.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance