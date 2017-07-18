TOP STORIES
Pay Attention to Police Crime Alerts
I write with the aim of endorsing the safety tips Ghana police have been given in recent times and to urge citizens to help the police to provide security in our communities.
Commendably the Ghana police service in its quest to be “a world class police service capable of delivering planned, democratic, protective and peaceful services up to standards of international best practices, its Public Affairs Directorate, from time to time updates the public on some trends adopted by criminals and provides some measures we should apply to ensure we are prevented and protected from criminals.
It’s evident that in recent times the police have come out with several security tips updating the general public on some modus operandi of criminals to alert us in case we are confronted with some of these security challenges. The purpose obviously is to live up to their mandate of preventing crime and protecting life and property of all persons Ghana.
As a believer of the saying “fore waned fore armed” I think those information the police shared with the public on criminal activities if taken seriously will help minimize crime in our communities.
In spite of these police efforts to maintain law and order in the country, there are still pockets of information in the media about one person or the other been swindled, duped or defrauded of money or other properties.
I’m of the opinion that some law abiding citizens do not adhered to the safety tips or think it’s just for the media, either take it as play or as usual talks.
Please let us be reminded that much as the police are ever ready to protect us from criminals in our society it is also incumbent on us the citizens law abiding ones indeed to take some safety measures wherever we find ourselves ,be it our homes, mosques ,churches offices or schools.
Here are some security tips from the police and my personal ones i think must be seriously observed for our personal security. This will help us to secure ourselves even before police comes in when we are approached with some of these criminals in our daily activities.
I must say that these tips though are helpful they are to serve as only as guidelines and pre warning notice to aide you especially in preventing the crime from occurring. These don’t in any way constitute laid done procedures to deal with criminals when you are caught up in action.
1. Using Vehicle to Hit Police Car; whenever you are told by a friend or an alien that he has used his vehicle to hit a police vehicle AS such needed some money to settle the police who demands money for the car repairs, please Note that it’s not true it’s just a way to take your money. The police do not take money from motorists when they are involved in accidents with their vehicles.
2. Gold or diamond; I suggest that persons dealing with gold’s or interested in gold business should be careful to verify from the appropriate official agency about the authenticity of a metal bars presented to them as gold before purchasing same because they may presented with a scrap metal instead of gold bar.
3. Shift to left or right or assisting you to open or close doors in a taxi;this is usually done by a taxi driver and an occupant. Here the driver tells the other occupant whom you are seated in a back seat to help roll the cars glass or to lock or open the door well for you in the process your wallet money or any easy to carry item you have is taken away. Then then ask you to alight in the middle of the road as they did not hear your destinations before picking you. Be smart and check your valuables before consenting to the offer or not.
4. Send or receive mobile money; this has to do with the mobile money transaction. A call is placed to you informing you that some money has been sent to your mobile money account by mistake but he will need your number to block it or you can return the money to his number. After you do so then the phone goes off and that is all. Check if you have indeed some money which does not belong to you. Never send or disclose your password to a third party.
5. Buying an auction car at harbor ; this I’m sure most Ghanaian are aware , yet people allow themselves to be duped. Fraudsters operating with this modus tell you, the car you are interested in buying is cheaper via auction so give him or her half the amount in the open market for him or her to deliver the car to you at an appointed date. When money hit his hand or account communications ends.
Another twist of it is that they sometimes they display for sales on vehicles and when you express interest they arranged for you to see the real owners who is an accomplice. After you agree with them on the price and moneys are paid, you are asked to wait with the first person you dealt with whilst the original owner depart with the car to bring original documents who never comes, in the process this man with you leaves you behind.
6. Buying car at a garage but your type is at harbor; some men position themselves in a car selling ports to approach unsuspecting individuals entering or leaving the garages and ask if they are interested in a particular vehicle. If they respond yes, they tell you they have same car at harbor, bring a deposit so it can be cleared from the port for you to pay full amount after clearing, when that commitments is done they bolt away with your money and phones stop working. Let’s us be careful and report any suspicions characters we are dealing with to the police for assistance
I have observed that in all these modus the criminals employ they only succeed on greedy, ignorant and unsuspecting individuals. I therefore wish to inform the general public not to be so attracted to sugar coated words, cheap products, and should not assume, or adopt had I know attitude.
Don’t entertain or Open unsolicited mails in the internet because this are platforms criminals use to gets information about you. Limit personal information posted on the net because it gives criminals opportunity to know your identity.
In fact anytime you are confronted with such situation outlined in these article don’t be timid but be vigilant and ready to inform the nearest police officer close to your or call the police on their 18555, or 191 for assistant.
Note that accurate information given to the police will help them act expeditiously. Let us not use the police hotlines for malice, joke or mischief instead uses them to ensure safety and security in our environment.
Fianko - Okyere David
[email protected]
