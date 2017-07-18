TOP STORIES
NPP To Grill Ken Agyepong Over Nana Addo Criticisms
The New Patriotic Party is taking steps to grill outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong over his constant criticisms of the Nana Akufo-Addo led government.
Hon. Agyepong has criticized the Akufo-Addo government on several occasions. His latest outburst is a call on residents of Central region to rise up and fight the government over the lack of appointments from the region.
According to Hon. Agyepong, none of the recent ambassadors appointed by the President hails from the region despite their significant role in the party’s victory in last year’s election.
However, speaking to Starr News’ Kwaku Obeng Adjei in an interview, acting Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay said the party is concerned on the manner in which Mr. Agyepong has addressed his grievances.
“We are concerned by any agitation from any corner of our party, regarding what they are doing we need to give them audience…the party is taking steps to [meet] them.
“Regarding to Hon. Agyepong, the party is taking steps to meet him, in some cases…his criticisms may be legitimate, the way he has gone about it I may disagree with him…but definitely there must be space for him to criticize.”
