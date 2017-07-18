TOP STORIES
Summer afternoon - Summer afternoon... the two most beautiful words in the English language.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Suspected sex worker murdered at Teshie brothel
A young lady suspected to be a sex worker has been murdered at Teshie in Accra.
The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with the throat slit and multiple stab wounds.
According to an eye witness, the deceased, yet to be named, was found in a brothel where she operates with other prostitutes.
“When I got to the place where the Prostitutes operate, I noticed a fair skinned lady lying in a pool of blood. She had been beheaded with multiple wounds and I had to quickly call in the Police”.
Police in the area have begun investigations into the case.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News