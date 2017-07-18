modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Suspected sex worker murdered at Teshie brothel

Starrfmonline.com
59 minutes ago | General News

A young lady suspected to be a sex worker has been murdered at Teshie in Accra.

The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with the throat slit and multiple stab wounds.

According to an eye witness, the deceased, yet to be named, was found in a brothel where she operates with other prostitutes.

“When I got to the place where the Prostitutes operate, I noticed a fair skinned lady lying in a pool of blood. She had been beheaded with multiple wounds and I had to quickly call in the Police”.

Police in the area have begun investigations into the case.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

NPP To Grill Ken Agyepong Over Nana Addo Criticisms

53 minutes ago

Special Prosecutor Bill to be laid before Parliament today

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Summer afternoon - Summer afternoon... the two most beautiful words in the English language.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35934.3636
Euro5.00195.0049
Pound Sterling5.69415.7010
Swiss Franc4.52964.5318
Canadian Dollar3.44743.4497
S/African Rand0.33730.3374
Australian Dollar3.40623.4132
body-container-line