Major players in BOST contaminated fuel saga [Infographic]

CitiFMonline
19 minutes ago | Business & Finance

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has been heavily criticized for selling 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed companies, Movepiina and Zup Oil, which were allegedly set up few days before the sale making Ghana lose about GHc 7 million in revenue.

The Minister of Energy who tasked a committee to investigate the issue subsequently cleared BOST and its Managing Director, Alfred Obeng Boateng of wrongdoing citing a Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and National Security report.

But some Ghanaians especially the Minority in Parliament complained that it was a cover up.

Below is an infographic summarizing the scandal:


By: Joy Notoma & Mawuli Tsikata/citifmonline.com/Ghana

