TOP STORIES
We must back to the tree of love,to love one another because presently the tree of love is being cut off.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Major players in BOST contaminated fuel saga [Infographic]
The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has been heavily criticized for selling 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed companies, Movepiina and Zup Oil, which were allegedly set up few days before the sale making Ghana lose about GHc 7 million in revenue.
The Minister of Energy who tasked a committee to investigate the issue subsequently cleared BOST and its Managing Director, Alfred Obeng Boateng of wrongdoing citing a Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and National Security report.
But some Ghanaians especially the Minority in Parliament complained that it was a cover up.
Below is an infographic summarizing the scandal:
–
By: Joy Notoma & Mawuli Tsikata/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance