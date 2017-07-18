TOP STORIES
Review Of Alternative Medicine In Ghana: A Call For National Action
Statement By Raphael Nyarkotey Obu: PhD (A.M) [1st National President of Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG) At The Launching Of The Alternative Medical Association Of Ghana, Saturday, July 15th, 2017
Mr. Chairman, Honorable Guest of Honour, the media, comrades,all protocols observed;
A vision without provision leads to the revision of the vision. This Association startedwith lots of challenges immediately it was formed.There were many who read different meanings into the formation of this Association, but I thank God today that we are here to see the success of the Association being launched.
Mr. Chairman, the challenges encountered on its way never reversed its vision and I thank God for the life of my friend, Dr. MichaelKyeremanteng of C4C Group of Companies. A very hardworking young man for the vision he had to championthe formation of this Association. Dr. Kyeremanteng is one of those I called ‘theend time Doctors’ who are called to fulfill the mandates of God before the arrival of Christ.
Today, on behalf of the association and the Alternative Medicine World I salute him for his immerse contributions towards the promotion of alternative medicine especially homeopathic medicine in Ghana. Indeed, those with a vision are made to struggle.Though we have eyes as a country we do not see; but my friend keep up the struggle until we get there.
Mr. Chairman, I also thank you for your immense love and support towards this Association and on its behalf, I say thank you.
I am happy to be present here as the 1st National President of this Association in the history of Ghana, for this inaugural function.The association has a simple mission, which is:“to propagate the knowledge of Alternative Medicine, Excellent service and Partnership”.
Mr. Chairman, while growing up, I thought medicine was protected from politics. But as I got higher in this field I realized that I was mistaken. Mr. Chairman, medicine is not immune or protected from politics. A case in point was when I made the proposal to declare fathers’ Day as a National Prostate Health Awareness Day. This proposal went viral and it was at the point of implementation that some stakeholders who got to know about this idea,especially those in the conventional practice,became unhappy with it.Theirapprehension was simplybased on the fact that the concept or the policy suggestion was coming from an alternative practitioner rather than a mainstream practitioner. Thus some had to object to the project. So you see,the medical world is full of politics,while ordinary citizens are dying out of ignorance. My point is that people think, especially in Ghana, that any practitioner outside the mainstream medicine is not qualifiedand therefore a quack. So my colleagues should brace themselves up and exhibit high expertise in their various fields and be bold to defend what they profess.
Medicine is not all about conventional medicine. Mainstream medicine was all that we used to know, but now I thank God some alternative practitioners have done immensely well to prove that alternative medicine should no longer be taken lightly.
Mr. Chairman, alternative medicine is different from Traditional medicine, though it isalsoinfused some form of herbalism.Nature is the defining metaphor for many alternative medicines. The preference for botanical medicine is rooted in this idea. The health food movement articulates the superiority of "natural food”. Alternative medicine was practiced before the revolution of conventional medicine. Christ in the New Testament and some Prophets in the Old Testament laid the foundations of alternative medicine. Today Pastoral medicine is still being patronized, and it is a form of alternative medicine.
Mr. Chairman, there is a science in alternative medicine and lots of research have been done in this faculty of alternative medicine. Medicine in itself is imperfect because science itself is not perfect! There are a number of conventional practices that are based on false premises.
Mr. Chairman, I can provide you and the media with countless medical interventionsthat do not have a basis in science.All are being administered because of what is termed as ‘defensive medicine’. This is not todivert attention from the success of conventional medicine,since alternative medicine also has its own predicaments likethe lack of professionals, research, government support, evidence based diagnostic medical tools to work with etc. Some alternative practitioners make lots of noise using the media but with no background and it is the duty of the media to check their professional backgrounds and evidence of what they profess before giving them the platform. Some provide wrong medical education using the media and I urge the media to always verify from the Association if in doubt. I urged the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Practice Council who are the regulators of the practice to also check the status of practitioners’ educational background and area of specialization with the Association before issuing a license to practice. If this is enforced Ghana will be a medical powerhouse and safe for patients.
In Nigeria, for instance, alternative Practitioners are regulated by the Medical and Dental Council, and the process is highly streamlined. They are both with the conventional practitioners and you need a license from the council before practice.
Mr. Chairman, It tells you that we need each other in both fields and the world is now moving towards a more form of patient friendly practice of integrative medicine. Collaboration is the keyword here, in order to achieve medical success.
A patient never has to fear that an illness will be branded as existing "only in their head." A "real" cause will be found for any sensation. The science of alternative medicine, unlike the science component of biomedicine, does not marginalize or deny human experience; rather, it affirms patients' real-life worlds. When illness (and, sometimes, biomedicine) threatens a patient's capacity for self-knowledge and interpretation, alternative medicine reaffirms the reliability of his or her experience.
Mr. Chairman, Alternative medicine science has no radical doubt. In fact, alternative medicine science sometimes takes on the appearance of proving deeply held beliefs by selectively adopting normative scientific studies. For example, consumer infatuation with and hope in self-prescribed vitamins is unshakable and is sustained by skewed attention to scientific knowledge; conflicting evidence is often overlooked
Alternative medicine has a major presence and persuasive attraction in the industrialized western world. The extent to which these practices have clinical efficacy according to biomedical criteria is a matter of ongoing research and debate
Mr. Chairman, Alternative Medicine is...Based on a different model to aid the body in a preventative way. The patient is the describer of alternative medicine. People choose alternative medicine for different reasons based on their medical needs or personal beliefs.
Throughout centuries, people of various cultures have relied on what Western Medicine today calls - alternative medicine. The term alternative medicine covers a broad range of healing philosophies, approaches, and therapies. It generally describes those treatments and health care practices that are outside "conventional" Western health care. People use these treatments and therapies in a variety of ways. Some therapies stay aside of accepted Western medical theory and practice, while others, like chiropractic treatments, is now established in mainstream medicine.
Many cultures have folk medicine traditions that include the use of plants and plant products. In ancient cultures, people methodically collected information on herbs and developed well-defined herbal pharmaceutics. In fact, even in the first half of twentieth century much of the pharmacology of scientific medicine was derived from what we today call – unconventional medicine. Many drugs (almost one-quarter) of commonly used today are of herbal origin.
Mr. Chairman, Twenty years ago, not many physicians would have advised patients to take such things as folic acid, vitamins or minerals. Medicines like "Saw Palmetto”, so popular today, would not have become urologist ' number one prostate remedy. Thirty years ago, acupuncture and mind-body healing were considered taboo. Now, in clinics and hospitals around the country, non-traditional therapies are becoming more acceptable, as many studies prove them to be successful in treating some chronic diseases, which couldn't be cured by conventional medicine.
Mr. Chairman, now the question is “Does all this recent attention coming from medical personnel mean that the non-conventional medicines are not science based” Today, more conventional Hospitals have a unit for alternative medicine.Health is balanced when all three metabolic processes are balanced, and excretions are in proper order. Alternative medicine relies on a simple mission: Do no harm.
Compare this with the definition of health that the World Health Organization uses: health is a complete state of physical, mental and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. So we see how strongly the principles of alternative medicine are aligned with the definition of health propagated by the WHO.Health is the complete state of well-being and not the absence of disease.
Today, alternative medicine is relevant globally because of its holistic and comprehensive approach to health. But, Mr. Chairman, What are the great health challenges that the world is facing today? Non-communicable diseases, lifestyle related diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and cancers have become the greatest health challenges. WHO estimates that non-communicable diseases kill about 38 million people each year and almost three quarters of NCD deaths, that is 28 million, occur in low and middle-income countries. Today, Ghana without even a well-defined National cancer registers according to statistics records 60, 000 cases of cancers yearly. This is almost like the full stadium at Babayara in Kumasi with high mortality rates annually. Today, prostate cancer death tops all cancers death rates annually in Ghana with only 17.7% surviving when diagnosed. Why?
We need holistic options and management and it is in managing these that alternative medicine offers solutions. Our forefathers created Ghanaian systems of healthcare like traditional medicine believes in a harmonious relationship with nature.
These systems try to create balance and preserve health through eco-friendly practices and sustainable sourcing of medicinal herbs.
Unfortunately, the real potential of alternative medicine and even traditional medicine is untapped because of many reasons. Most importantly because of inadequate scientific scrutiny and concerns regarding standards and quality.
If these issues are addressed properly, I am sure alternative medicine can provide solutions to many health problems. Ghana can be a leader in making affordable, holistic health care available to the world.
Mr. Chairman, What can we do, and what are we doing to address these issues?
Our government is fully committed to promotion of alternative and traditional systems of medicine. I urge the government to create a new Ministry to take charge of Traditional and Alternative medicine. The Director of Traditional and Alternative Medicine shouldstart a new revolution of promotion of these remedies. We urge parliament to have a relook at the alternative medicine bill to have it passed.
For quality control of alternative medicine drugs, we urge the President to appoint an alternative practitioner unto the Food and Drugs Authority Board. The right people should occupy these areas.
Today, India, China and others have shown us how it is done and it can be done here. Most of the base materials are taken from Ghana so why are we still behind?
The WHO strategy contains methodologies for harnessing the potential contribution of Traditional and alternative Medicine to health, wellness and person-centered healthcare. I urge the country to - "COMBINE THE BEST OF WHAT WE HAVE WITH THAT OF THE WEST".
The escalating costs of treatment, the side effects of medicines have prompted medical experts to think of widening their horizons to alternative medicine
Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG) is committed to promote the use of traditional medicine in our Public Health System through regulation of research and appropriate integration of quality products, practices, and practitioners into the health system.
We will maximize the utilization of alternative medicine and other traditions of healing in accordance with their genus and intelligence and help promotion of integrative medical facilities. Young businesspersons who are planning a start-up could find a lot of opportunities in holistic healthcare.
I know that there have been great efforts in India and China to develop and establish policies and regulations for promoting the safe use of Traditional Medicine, which comprises a large chunk of the international trade of Complementary and Alternative Medicine.
We will learn from the experience of other countries, and ensure that alternative medicine and other Ghanaian systems are propagated and popularized.
Mr. Chairman, I am also told that the Delhi Declaration on Traditional Medicine adopted by the South East Asian Countries in February 2013 and later resolved by the WHO Regional Committee seeks member countries to follow harmonized approaches for developmental activities of Traditional Medicine.
I hope, proper implementation of articles of the Delhi Declaration will help to achieve systematic development of alternative medicine as well at national, regional and global level.
The Health Strategy identifies quality and accountability as two of the four key principles guiding the future development of health services in Ghana. These two fundamental principles are obviously just as relevant to complementary and alternative practitioners as they are to mainstream health professionals.
Mr. Chairman, A key aspect of future developments as an association shall be the provision of reliable and up-to-date information to the public. In this regard, all of us are very aware of that the good name and reputation of the majority can be damaged by the actions of a small minority.
The scope for better regulation to address such critical issues as the problems caused by unqualified practitioners is a clear example of the benefits that better regulation can bring to the alternative medicine sector.
Mr. Chairman, from the most famous texts of Ayurvedic medicine, “The poor, those suffering from disease and those afflicted by sorrow should be helped. Even insects and ants should be treated with compassion, just as one's own self”.
This is the guiding spirit of alternative medicine. Let this be the guiding spirit for all of us.
Mr. Chairman, I end my speech with this personal philosophy in life to this country“the future you picture is the future you will feature, the ‘YOU’ you see is the ‘YOU’ you will become.
Therefore picture a great future to feature and desire a great ‘YOU’ to become and the almighty God will see to it that you have featured in the future you have pictured and have become the YOU, you have desired.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Raphael Nyarkotey Obu
