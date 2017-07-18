modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Expedite Action On The Passage Of The Alternative Medicine Bill…Association To Parliament

Raphael Obu
20 minutes ago | Headlines
Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu (National President) 1st From Left Looking As Hon. Buaben Asamoah Shaking Hands With Executives
Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu (National President) 1st From Left Looking As Hon. Buaben Asamoah Shaking Hands With Executives

The President of the Alternative Medicine Association of Ghana (AMAG), Dr Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, has called for the creation of a ministry for traditional and alternative medicine as a measure to mainstream those aspects of healthcare delivery into the country's health system.

He has also urged Parliament to expedite action on the passage of the alternative medicine bill which is currently before the house, saying that would provide the legal backing for the mainstreaming of alternative medicine and ensure best practices by practitioners

The fact is that the creation of the ministry for alternative medicine and passage of the alternative medicine bill by Parliament will be a major step that will ensure that there is better regulation and strict enforcement of standards for all practitioners.”

"It will also help in the provision of licence and certification for practitioners such that quacks in the system can be weeded out appropriately," he said.

Dr Obu was speaking at the launch of the association as well as the inauguration of its pioneer eight-member national executives in Accra last Saturday.

Standards
Dr Obu further asked for AMAG to be given a slot on the Food and Drugs Board (FDA) to ensure that quality standards in alternative medicine were enhanced.

He observed that quality and accountability were key dimensions of healthcare delivery that could be enhanced if there was better link between orthodox and alternative medicine practice in the country.

"Effective collaboration between players in conventional medicine and alternative medicine will ensure that there is a better and holistic approach to dealing with the dynamics of diseases that confront us, especially the emerging lifestyle diseases," he said.

Diligence
At the launch, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, asked the executive of AMAG to be ruthless in ensuring that their members adhered to quality and ethical standards in the provision of alternative health care.

"Discipline should be your hallmark as leaders of the association because forming an association is one thing and working for credibility and integrity based on quality standards is another," he stressed.

Mr Asamoa said the time had come for stakeholders in the health sector to start moving towards integrative medicine.

He said that called for collaboration between conventional healthcare providers and alternative medical practitioners.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Headlines

TOP STORIES

Special Prosecutor Bill to be laid before Parliament today

18 minutes ago

Major players in BOST contaminated fuel saga [Infographic]

18 minutes ago

quot-img-1LIFE IS NOT A TEDIOUS JOURNEY FROM THE WOMB TO THE TOMB.

By: OSEI KOJO Berlin - quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35934.3636
Euro5.00195.0049
Pound Sterling5.69415.7010
Swiss Franc4.52964.5318
Canadian Dollar3.44743.4497
S/African Rand0.33730.3374
Australian Dollar3.40623.4132
body-container-line