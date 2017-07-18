TOP STORIES
LIFE IS NOT A TEDIOUS JOURNEY FROM THE WOMB TO THE TOMB.By: OSEI KOJO Berlin -
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Expedite Action On The Passage Of The Alternative Medicine Bill…Association To Parliament
The President of the Alternative Medicine Association of Ghana (AMAG), Dr Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, has called for the creation of a ministry for traditional and alternative medicine as a measure to mainstream those aspects of healthcare delivery into the country's health system.
He has also urged Parliament to expedite action on the passage of the alternative medicine bill which is currently before the house, saying that would provide the legal backing for the mainstreaming of alternative medicine and ensure best practices by practitioners
The fact is that the creation of the ministry for alternative medicine and passage of the alternative medicine bill by Parliament will be a major step that will ensure that there is better regulation and strict enforcement of standards for all practitioners.”
"It will also help in the provision of licence and certification for practitioners such that quacks in the system can be weeded out appropriately," he said.
Dr Obu was speaking at the launch of the association as well as the inauguration of its pioneer eight-member national executives in Accra last Saturday.
Standards
Dr Obu further asked for AMAG to be given a slot on the Food and Drugs Board (FDA) to ensure that quality standards in alternative medicine were enhanced.
He observed that quality and accountability were key dimensions of healthcare delivery that could be enhanced if there was better link between orthodox and alternative medicine practice in the country.
"Effective collaboration between players in conventional medicine and alternative medicine will ensure that there is a better and holistic approach to dealing with the dynamics of diseases that confront us, especially the emerging lifestyle diseases," he said.
Diligence
At the launch, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, asked the executive of AMAG to be ruthless in ensuring that their members adhered to quality and ethical standards in the provision of alternative health care.
"Discipline should be your hallmark as leaders of the association because forming an association is one thing and working for credibility and integrity based on quality standards is another," he stressed.
Mr Asamoa said the time had come for stakeholders in the health sector to start moving towards integrative medicine.
He said that called for collaboration between conventional healthcare providers and alternative medical practitioners.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Headlines