Scaremongering And Myopic View On Academic Freedom!
Scaring people that, the suit brought by Mr. Supi Kwayera against the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), and the Ministry of Education, will lead to some staff of UEW losing their jobs, positions, pensions and what have you, is nothing other than scaremongering by UTAG UEW to frighten some individuals who don't think far to buy such an ignorant viewpoint on the current UEW legal saga.
I have said this before, and I will repeat it again, that the strike action declared by UTAG UEW, cannot, and will never form a basis upon which the court will rescind its decision to place the injunction on the VC and the Finance Officer (FO). The appropriate format is to seek redress on that ruling at a court of competent jurisdiction.
Anyone attempting to analyse legal issues from a moral point of view, is undertaking an exercise in futility. Those who might not have any legal grasp of the issues at stake, might innocently buy such flawed analysis, but such moral analysis, cannot form the basis of a defence in court.
No wonder the UEW lawyer failed to make an appearance in court at the last hearing of the case on Friday 14th July, 2017. Probably, his clients were insisting that he argues from a moral point of view, and this would have made him appear 'stupid' in the eyes of his learned colleagues, so it was better to chicken out.
For UTAG UEW to also attempt to portray the ongoing litigation as an 'attack' on academic freedom, is nothing short of a myopic conception of the definition of academic freedom. Academic freedom, is basically the freedom of lecturers and students to study and pursue knowledge and research, without unreasonable interference or restriction from the law.
Academic freedom does not and will never mean the state folding its arms when issues of corruption are alleged in a public university, because of 'academic freedom'. If academic freedom should mean government not demanding accountability from public universities, then what type of governance would that be?
A government gives an institution subvention, pays its workers salaries, puts up physical structures for it to operate from, passes an Act of Parliament to regulate how it is administered, appoints some of its directors (council members), etc, and when issues of misappropriation of funds are raised, and a private citizen institute a legal action (because he has a right to do so per the provisions of the 1992 Constitution), for a court of competent jurisdiction to make a pronouncement, as to whether those allegations are proven or unproven, and some of the staff paid by the state, has the knack to describe such an action as an attack on academic freedom, represents a complete failure by such individuals to clearly distinguish between academic freedom, in its proper sense, and alleged acts of corruption that require the due process of law to clear or hold the accused responsible.
Every accused person is innocent, until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction, so the VC and FO of UEW, are not guilty of any crime. Anyone can be accused of a crime, and the accusation is nothing other than providing a platform for the accused to clear his/her name. I therefore believe that, compellable evidence will be provided by the respondents to the court, to set the records straight!
Am aware of what was discussed at SEMSA UEW by some individuals regarding taking measures to get rid of me, just after the UTAG UEW meeting on Monday 17th July 2017.
Also, certain decisions, which have been taken recently, all points to a grand scheme to get rid of me.
My current Head of Department is being replaced with a loyal member by the powers that be, to execute their agenda of getting rid of me.
After having failed to touch me spiritually through the shrines they have taken me to, it has now come to planting loyalists to execute an agenda that is dead at birth! Insha Allah!
The colleague, who always asks me whether I have gone to the north and returned, should note that, am not the type who worships shrines or into voodoo, and therefore, must always go home. I have a soft copy of the Holy Quran in my head, and several hard copies, and this is sufficient for me. I was in the UK for 14 years, and never visited Ghana for once in that period, and yet, all was perfectly fine for me.
In conclusion, it is only educated illiterates, who will believe that, the current UEW legal tussle, is an attack on academic freedom, or a witch hunt against a selected few. From a neutral point of view, it is an avenue to cleanse UEW of rot, if there is any!
Alhassan Salifu Bawah
(Son Of A Peasant Farmer)
