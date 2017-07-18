TOP STORIES
Mahama Never Really Attempted To Fight Galamsey
To the best of my knowledge, and I have been sedulously following his every public pronouncement since at least 2007, the now-President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo never promised on the stumps that he was poised to staunchly giving support to the wanton destruction of the country’s environment by Galamsey operatives. Rather, Nana Akufo-Addo has been strongly promoting what he terms as “the greening of the environment.” And so it is not clear where Messrs. Allotey Jacobs and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo came by the rather at once bizarre and preposterous idea that President Akufo-Addo has been supporting the predatory activities of Galamsey operatives.
Mr. Jacobs, the Central Regional Chairman of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the latter party’s Director of Elections, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo, have been widely reported to be calling for President Akufo-Addo to render unreserved and unqualified apology to the criminal destroyers of what Nana Akufo-Addo calls “our national heritage” because, somehow, in resolutely and sensibly deciding to clamp down on the predatory activities of the Galamsey operatives and restoring the environment to its pre-Galamsey integrity, and dignity, the former Justice and Foreign Minister, somehow, betrayed the trust of these agents of environmental genocide.
Now, this would be funny if it wasn’t outrageously criminal. And, of course, this is not the least bit surprising because such wanton acts of criminal depravity are what the NDC apparatchiks do best. But what is even more scandalous is the notion that, somehow, former President Mahama had been dead-set against the predatory activities of the Galamsey operatives, even as then-Candidate Akufo-Addo unconscionably promoted the same. Messrs. Jacobs and Ofosu-Ampofo would do themselves great good by listening to the likes of Mr. Suhuyini, the radio presenter recently turned parliamentarian, lament the fact that President Akufo-Addo has been graced and blessed with a level of media support in his war against predatory Galamsey activities that former President John Mahama could barely dream about.
The relevant question to ask here is why the media had apparently denied Mr. Mahama the kind of support which it unreservedly and voluntarily offered Nana Akufo-Addo. The fact of the matter is that former President Mahama demonstrated absolutely no serious interest in halting the existentially destructive activities of Galamsey. Which was precisely why he stood in front of the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panyin, II, and sneeringly declared the natal stronghold of his main political opponent as “the Galamsey capital of Ghana.”
Messrs. Allotey Jacobs and Ofosu-Ampofo may have conveniently cultivated mnemonic amnesia, but this does not in any way, whatsoever, authorize them to take the rest of us for fools. Nana Akufo-Addo owes absolutely no apology to anybody for launching a relentless crusade against the predatory activities of the Galamsey operatives. If anything at all, it is rather these Galamseyers who ought to be eternally grateful to the President for inexorably waging a war for the preservation of the destiny and survival of modern Ghanaian culture and civilization.
