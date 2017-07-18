TOP STORIES
I know God will not give me anything I can't handle. I just wish that He didn't trust me so much.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Ghana has become lawless under Akufo-Addo – A.B.A. Fuseini
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, A.B.A. Fuseini, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s performance in office in the last six months.
According to the MP, Akufo-Addo's government has been characterized by what he described as “unprecedented lawlessness” and “corruption.”
The President, Akufo-Addo, will address the press today [Tuesday] at the Flagstaff House.
Journalists are expected to ask the President questions bordering on all sectors of the economy and topical issues that have come up strongly since Akufo-Addo took over the administration of Ghana on January 7, 2017.
Speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, Mr. Fuseini said he expects the President to touch on how he intends to restore the peace Ghanaians enjoyed under the Mahama government.
“Former President John Mahama handed over to President Akufo-Addo a very peaceful, orderly and stable country. Today we have unprecedented levels of lawlessness across the country. And which has caused the security of lives and persons and property… Never in the annals of the country's history have we descended into such levels of lawlessness.”
“I would also want him to address the issue of fundamental security and also the issue of corruption because he has made a very sacred pledge to protect the public purse. And after just six months in office we are hearing all sorts of allegations of corruption which in spite of President Akufo-Addo's claim that he was in a hurry to do things, he seems not to be in a hurry to investigate” he noted.
–
By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @AlloteyGodwin
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics