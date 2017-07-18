TOP STORIES
Koforidua roads develop potholes 6 months after construction
Major parts of roads in Koforidua in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region, have developed deep potholes in less than 6 months after construction.
The Koforidua roads were asphalted in December 2016 at the peak of the electioneering campaign. At the time, many believed it was to woo them to vote for the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.
Areas from Methodist school through the central business district to Nsukwao, Effiduase and Asokore, were asphalted; but 6 months into its completion, the shoddy work done has been exposed by the rains.
Kwaku Ankomah Asare, the assembly man for Sushyen, who is also the sub-works committee chairman for the New Juaben Municipal Assembly in an interview with Citi News, questioned the processes under which the contracts were awarded.
He said “we were all here in December when some machines and equipment were brought into town and the subsequent days we saw roads being asphalted. I must say that these construction contracts did not pass through the municipal assembly. I can say with authority that as the chairman of the assembly’s sub-works committee we were not informed about it so we couldn’t have controlled and monitored the construction.”
The asphalt roads are not the only in the municipality with the problem, but all other roads in the areas are in such a deplorable state.
–
Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana
