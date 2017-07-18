TOP STORIES
Central Region To Go RED With Kotokuraba Market Demonstration
Two groups – Concerned Assembly Members of Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly and Concerned Citizens of Cape Coast – have threatened to embark on a massive demonstration in protest to the allocation of the Kotokuraba market.
The groups have accused the Central regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, and Cape Coast Municipal Chief Executive Ernest Arthur of denying original occupants space in the market and rather allocating stalls to party cronies after the facility was renovated.
They have also accused a committee, set up by the regional minister and MCE to distribute the market stalls, of siphoning monies from market queens before allocating them selling space.
Speaking at a press conference at the Kotokuraba Market in Cape Coast on Monday 17 July, the General Secretary of the concerned Assembly Members, Justice George Arthur, said 60 original occupants have been removed by authorities and replaced with NPP members.
Mr Arthur noted that they will take the matter to court as well as organise a series of demonstrations in Cape Coast if their concerns are not addressed before Tuesday, 18 July 2017.
“We the Concerned Assembly Members of CCMA and the Concerned Citizens of Cape Coast, are, once again, cautioning the regional minister, Hon Kwamena Duncan, and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive, Hon Ernest Arthur, that if they do not address our initial concerns and the concerns raised now, we shall do the following with immediate effect: [Embark on a] mammoth and unprecedented demonstration that has never happened in the history of Cape Coast.
We are going to embark on a serious demonstration if they do not address the concerns now and those concerns that we raised last time when we had a press conference. There is going to be court action against them and we will ensure that the court puts an injunction on it.”
They expressed worry about the notice undersigned by CCMA Coordinating Director Gilbert Nuuri, which stated that the assembly shall re-allocate the facility to other interested traders without any further consultation with the original occupants should they fail to move to the newly developed Kotokuraba Market before Friday July 14.
But Class News' Maxwell Attah who visited the place reported that the market stalls are still locked despite the directives.
The groups have threaten to demonstrate on Tuesday July 18, if their grievances are not heard by the end of the day.
