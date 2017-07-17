modernghana logo

Addogonno Mantse supports fight against illegal mining

GNA
Accra, July 17, GNA - Nii Addo Sasraku III, the Nungua Addogonno Mantse, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue the good fight against illegal mining in the country.

He said the President should ensure that water bodies polluted and land degraded in the country were restored within his tenure as his legacies.

Nii Sasraku made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Monday.

He said: 'As a nation we have danced round the menace for far too long and the outcome is what we are witnessing today.'

He recalled the days when River Birim in the Eastern Region was potable while other rivers like Tano, Pra and Ankobra were tourist attractions and pride of the country.

'Today, however, they have become a sea of dark brown water harbouring dangerous chemicals. Communities along the banks of these rivers have been deprived of water for farming and domestic use,' he said.

Nii Sasraku expressed regret that some high profile politicians were alleged to be involved in the practice and appealed to traditional rulers and religious institutions to join the crusade and eliminate the canker once and for all.

He urged Ghanaians to support the Government in its efforts to further develop the nation.

