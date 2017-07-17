TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Christians urged to lead moral lives
Accra, July 17, GNA - The Reverend Alfred Nyamekye, General Overseer of House of Faith Ministries, has called on Christians to open a new chapter by refraining from acts which hinder national development.
He said Christians would be doing disservice to the nation if they did not allow the teachings of Jesus Christ to reflect in their daily lives.
Rev. Nyamekye made the call at the ordination of Ministers of Word of Life Christian Centre (WLCC) in Accra on Sunday.
The ordination formed part of activities marking the 30th anniversary celebration of the World of Life Christian Centre.
The General Overseer attributed the country's socio-economic woes to Christians' mad rush for monetary gains instead of seeking their spiritual well-being, saying 'As a Christians, you do not have to preach virtue and practice vice'.
He urged parents to lead exemplary lives worthy of emulation and also instil in their children a sense of discipline.
Rev. Nyamekye, who commended the church for transforming the lives of many people since its inception in 1987, urged religious leaders to use the pulpit to educate their members on government policies and programmes.
Rev. Dr Isaac Quaye, General Overseer of WLCC, said the Church had set up educational fund for poor and needy students.
'This we do as part of our social responsibilities and contributing to improving educational standards in the country,' he said.
He said the Church also undertook medical outreach activities in the community and elsewhere.
Rev. Dr Quaye said the Church would continue to preach the unadulterated word of God at all times.
He called on Ghanaians to rise against instant justice which was gaining grounds in the country.
GNA
