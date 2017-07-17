TOP STORIES
Women of Hope honours Hajia Alima Mahama
Accra, July, 17, GNA - Women of Hope, Women of Ideas, a non- Governmental Organisation, has presented a citation to the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama in recognition of her contribution towards women's empowerment and national development.
The President of the Group, Madam Winifred Asiedu, making the presentation said: 'We are encouraged by your leadership style especially, in championing the cause of women.'
A statement signed by Nana Akrasi-Sarpong, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, said the Group was of the view that Hajia Mahama's position as a Minister would spur her to work harder to ensure that more women were involved in the decision-making processes in national development.
The statement said Madam Georgina Poku, the Vice President of the Group, read the citation, which stated that: 'You have chalked feats in your political life that have engraved your name in our political history.
'You have made it to the top by dint of hard work and self-discipline.
'You are already an achiever, so we know you will succeed in this your new Ministerial role.
We, the Women of Hope, wish you well and hope you will rise up to the occasion too'.
The statement said Hajia Mahama expressed gratitude for the gesture and pledged to work diligently in order not to let them down.
Hajia Mahama assured them that gender equality would always be part of her programmes so that qualified women would be made part of the decision making at the district level.
It said Hajia Mahama encouraged them to continually work hard to ensure that the vulnerable groups, especially girls and elderly women, received the best of attention.
The Group's objective is to help the needy, street children and elderly women.
GNA
