Tobbin Foundation organise health screening for public
Accra, July 17, GNA - The Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation in collaboration with the Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited (TPL) has organised a free health screening and medication exercise for over 1000 people as part of its corporate social responsibility.
The screening exercise was conducted on variety of health disorders including HIV, Blood Pressure, Sugar Levels, Malaria, Syphilis, and Hepatitis B for both adults and children.
Drugs including anti-malarial, cough mixtures and syrups, blood tonics, painkillers, pain relieve ointments, anti-inflammatory drugs, oral suspension syrup and metronidazole tablets (de-wormer) were shared among all participants of the exercise.
The exercise was conducted by medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and health assistants from the 37 Military Hospital, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Mallam Atta Government Clinic.
Mrs Millicent Akoto, Executive Director of the Foundation speaking in an interview to the Ghana News Agency, said many participants attended from Alajo, Kotobabi, Newtown, Caprice, Maamobi, Nima, Kokomlemle, Mallam Atta, Pigfarm and its environs.
She said the free health screening was aimed at promoting healthy living among the public who were also clients of the Tobinco Group of Companies in diverse ways; adding that apart from the free drugs that were given to the adults, the children who were screened were also given de-worming treatments.
'The Tobinco Group is here to create awareness on any hidden and/or exposed diseases through medical screening and de-worming, as well as provide counselling and free medication for the public,' she said.
Mr Ben Kpabi Tetteh, General Manager, Marketing and Communications, told the GNA that the exercise, which started many years ago and had been organised across the country as part of the company's CSR, sought to ensure that the public lived healthy lives.
Dr Samuel Yaw Antwi, Physician of the Foundation and Head of the Medical team, advised the public to exercise regularly since it served as a pain killer to the body.
He also advised the public to go for regular medical checks and cautioned the youth to abstain from excessive drinking of alcohol as it had health implications.
'Excessive drinking of alcohol is another killer in our society today, young men and women must desist from such habit which is not helping to keep the generation healthy,' he said.
GNA
