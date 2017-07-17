TOP STORIES
YOU'LL NEVER BE CONTENT WITH WHAT YOU HAVE UNTILL YOU MAKE PEACEBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
President Akufo-Addo accounts to Ghana on July 18
Accra, July 17, GNA - As President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo?s Administration builds momentum, Ghanaians would, on Tuesday, July 18, have the opportunity to assess the significant role, achievements and challenges of the President six months into office.
The President would, at an encounter with the media at the Flagstaff House in Accra, render accounts of his stewardship for the past six months and harness support for the initiatives he has espoused to change the socio-economic fortunes of Ghana.
The event, scheduled to commence at 1230 hours, would be broadcast on major news outlets across the country.
President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the issues of insecurity, illegal mining, the economy, the National Health Insurance, infrastructure, education, and good governance among others.
The President thinks that this accountability and interaction with the Ghanaian people is a democratic requirement, that as a democratic president, once a while you come back to the people and tell them what it is that you are doing with the mandate that they gave you, Information Minister, Mr Mustapha Hamid, told journalists on Monday.
He said the President would use the event to solicit ideas, suggestions and the criticisms that would smoothen the rough edges of his vision for Ghana.
He recognises that he is a human being and, thus, he is not perfect and, therefore, once a while you meet with the people to give you ideas and make suggestions.
They will even criticise your policies and so on so that you can take these criticism and suggestions on board and then better fashion our vision for the development of the country, Mr Hamid said. GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics