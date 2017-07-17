TOP STORIES
Lambussie Traditional Council vows to fight climate change
Lambussie (UWR), July 17, GNA - The Lambussie Traditional Council says it is going all out to fight all forms of environmental degradation especially the wanton felling of trees for charcoal and lumber production.
'We are in potential danger. The weather is no more favourable to us. The sun, air and rainfall pattern have changed and we need to do something about it now to improve the environment for our children,' the Council assures.
Kuoro Issaka Dy-Yakah Salifu, Paramount Chief of the Lambussie Traditional Council, said the Council was going to use festival to promote climate change issues at the local levels.
It would also reach out to the district assembly, non-governmental and civil society organisations for support to fight climate change which is affecting agricultural production in the area.
The Bussie Kuoro was addressing stakeholders at the launch of the Lambussie District Science-Policy Platform on Climate Change at Lambussie on Sunday.
He said he would work harder to protect the environment to avoid any incident where after his death, 'a small boy would go and take a stick to beat his grave and indict him of leaving a poor environment behind'.
'I will do all it takes to protect the environment and leave it in an improved form for generations yet unborn,' he assured.
Mr. Braimah Iddrisu Wikana, Lambussie District Chief Executive, who also addressed the forum, said it was government's priority that people had sufficient food to eat all year round.
He urged members to use the platform to change attitudes and actions, which were detrimental to the environment and was causing climate change.
He said the District Assembly would intensify education on climate change issues and play an active role in ensuring sustainable utilisation of the environment.
Mr. Wikana urged the members of the platform to spread the message on climate change to the communities to help reduce its impact on agricultural production.
Dr. Timothy D. Sindim, Lambussie District Director of Food and Agriculture who gave an overview of the effects of climate change, described climate change as a global issue for all countries.
He suggested the application of science and technology in agriculture to ensure sustainable land and water management, and effective utilisation of all other environmental resources to help address climate change.
He said what was necessary was for farmers to adapt and implement 'climate change smart agriculture' which involved the use of improve seeds, planting early maturing crops, appropriate application of fertilizers and insecticides, and the practices of modern farming methods to maximise crop yields.
Researchers should come in strongly with the provision of appropriate seeds, equipment, fertilizers and insecticides and alternative systems of farming to manage the land, sustain water on the ground for agricultural production.
He said educating farmers on the application of the right chemicals and fertilizers would help maximise agricultural production.
Mr. Jonas Ayanore, Project Officer at 'Pathways Project', said Care International-Ghana has been working in the district for the past three years, implementing the adaptation of the changing climate systems.
He said the effects of climate change on the environment were enormous and impacted negatively on food production, health and livelihoods of the people.
Mr. Ayanore urged members to use local strategies to feed into the national policies to address challenges of climate change on the platform.
Care International Ghana is implementing the Science Policy Platform on Climate Change through Partnership for Rural Development Action, a non-governmental organisation in the Lambussie District.
The Platform would enable members to interact regularly to develop Ghana's priority and needs adaptation to climate change to feed AfricaInteract, a project which aims to enhance the resilience of livelihoods to the adverse effects of climate change through informed policy making for adaptation to climate change at the ECOWAS sub-regional level.
It would also share policy status and options for climate change adaptation and mitigation in agriculture, identify related research needs and priorities, build capacities enhancing change effects at the local, national and sub-regional levels.
GNA
By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA
