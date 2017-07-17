TOP STORIES
He who fights and runaway lives to fight another day.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
DStv Ghana slashes Zapper price by over 50% ahead of soccer season
Multichoice Ghana has announced a reduction in prices for its Zapper HD decoder.
According to Cecil Sunkwa Mills the General Manager for MultiChoice Ghana, “we have dropped the HD Zapper decoder price by almost 60% and with the current family holiday season coinciding with fresh kids programmes and international and local series, the return of the international tennis and with the soccer season around the corner, the best time to get an HD decoder is now.”
He explained that as a customer-focused organization, the reduction is to help make quality entertainment more accessible and affordable for all. The new decoder price is GHs149.
The reduction in decoder price took effect from the 4th of July and is available at all branches and dealerships around the country.
The promotion comes with a one-month viewing of the Access bouquet, dish kit and installation.
DStv has five packages namely Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium from which subscribers can choose; with monthly subscription starting from GHS 50 a month.
Viewers will have access to local telenovela, world class sport and all the latest global blockbuster movies.
This month, premium subscribers will be seeing the return of Game of Thrones, Season 7, new seasons of NCIS and Suits, amongst others.
Mr. Sunkwa Mills said “customers are at the heart of all our decisions; we fully appreciate the rich taste for quality entertainment and the pressures they face thus fueling the changes we have announcing”. He urged customers to visit any DStv dealer countrywide to purchase a decoder at this new price.
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News