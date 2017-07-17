TOP STORIES
We Are Cautious Trying NDC Officials – Osafo-Marfo
Senior minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo has said the Akufo-Addo government is being cautious not to lose court cases against former NDC officials.
According to him, that is the reason it appears no former official of the erstwhile government is facing court charges over alleged malfeasance under the administration.
“We thank all of you in the Ashanti region. We are investigating many things; brothers and sisters, if we don’t take our time and do proper investigations and send someone to court for corruption, and they are set free by the court, we will be in trouble. So be patient, a lot of the things are being investigated. Just be patient with us, we want to have solid grounds to pursue anybody,” the former finance minister said.
He also added that the NDC government left debts in every district of the country before they left office.
“The NDC left debts in every constituency in the country. We thought it was the national level alone but apparently they left debts everywhere including the districts. We we will probe those debts and pay those that we need to pay, and leave those that we cannot pay.
“The debt in the Ashanti region is just too much; it’s such that both our feet and hands are tied together. But we will investigate and do what we need to do about them. If we say we are going to pay off the debts, we will not be able to develop the area, so we will find a better approach to dealing with the situation,” he noted while addressing NPP members in Kumasi.
Mr. Osafo Marfo noted that moves are underway to create more districts in the Ashanti region in order to enhance development of the region.
