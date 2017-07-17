TOP STORIES
All Is Set For Brong Ahafo Regional NPP Annual Delegates Conference
All is set for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to hold its Brong Ahafo Regional annual delegates conference on Saturday July 22nd 2017 at Pastoral Center in Sunyani.
The Deputy Brong Ahafo regional Secretary of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kofi Ofosu Boateng in an interview with Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM, said about 600 delegates are expected to attend the delegates’ conference, which include constituency executives, district chief executives, sitting ministers who hail from the region, National Executives, founding, patrons, Tescon representatives and founding members of the party in the region among others.
He said the conference is in fulfillment of the party’s convention as part of its constitutional requirement to organize annual delegate’s conference throughout the country to discuss issues of the party,its achievement and the way forward.
“This will afford the Party the opportunity to review its activities and put in place appropriate systems and measures for its smooth operation” he added.
Mr. Kofi Ofosu Boateng, said the Party will also make decisions in regarding some proposed constitutional amendments.
“Upon national directives the party has conformed to all constitutional requirements ahead of the event by successfully organizing similar conferences in the entire constituency. There will be no elections of party executives during the conference” he stated.
Mr. Kofi Ofosu Boateng, called on Ghanaians and Elephant family to pray for President Nana Addo and assist NPP government to deliver on its mandate and not fail the Ghanaian people like the previous administration did.
“So far Ghanaians who voted for Nana Akufo Addo have not regretted one bit because their eyes can see things clearly from afar. Our president is a blessing from God and we must hold him in high esteem to push Mother Ghana on the path of prosperity” said.
The event which would start at about 10:00am on Saturday, the place is full of activity with NPP flags hoisted around the place, when Metro 90.5FM reporter paid visit.
