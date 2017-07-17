modernghana logo

South Africa thrash England in second Test, level series 1-1

AFP
5 minutes ago | South Africa
South Africa's Vernon Philander (R) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Gary Ballance, given out on review for 4, on the fourth day of the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England on July 17, 2017. By Anthony DEVLIN (AFP)
South Africa's Vernon Philander (R) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Gary Ballance, given out on review for 4, on the fourth day of the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England on July 17, 2017. By Anthony DEVLIN (AFP)

Nottingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) - South Africa hammered England by 340 runs to win the second Test at Trent Bridge on Monday and so level the four-match series at 1-1.

England, set a mammoth 474 runs for victory, collapsed to 133 all out in their second innings 40 minutes before tea on the fourth day.

