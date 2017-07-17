TOP STORIES
when the power of love overcomes the love of power there will be peace on earthBy: Bismark Omari Somuah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
South Africa thrash England in second Test, level series 1-1
Nottingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) - South Africa hammered England by 340 runs to win the second Test at Trent Bridge on Monday and so level the four-match series at 1-1.
England, set a mammoth 474 runs for victory, collapsed to 133 all out in their second innings 40 minutes before tea on the fourth day.
