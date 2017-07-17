TOP STORIES
The worlth of your parent's is a big decider of your future.By: Emmanuel Adu Adjei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Mahama’s meeting not a comeback move – Executives
Greater Accra Regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have debunked claims that a scheduled meeting with former President John Mahama will focus on strategizing on his comeback for the 2020 polls.
A group within the party known as Action Movement has alleged that Friday's meeting with the regional executives is one of many platforms the former President is using to launch his flagbearership bid for election 2020.
But the Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the NDC, Anthony Nukpenu, told Citi News the meeting is part of the former President's schedule to thank all party executives who worked with him during his campaign.
“..The former President after our last election was to embark on a Thank You tour through the various rank and file which did not come off so after our last NEC meeting there were various discussions as to how we can go on a Thank you tour. It is a platform to thank the rank and file of the party on the role everybody played in the election…”
But spokesperson for the Action Movement, Kodzo Hamenya Keglo, insists the meeting should not come off, arguing that a Thank You tour should be held by the Chairman of the party and not the Organizer.
“In what capacity is he [Anthony Nukpenu] doing it? Is he doing it in his capacity as an ordinary person like me or any other person in the NDC? In the last four years, we wanted our leader, the former President to visit us in this same way and he couldn't let that happen. Now he is touring the regions doing what? He should be law abiding. We want him to hold on as the others are holding on. It is the Chairman of the party who should be leading the Thank You tour.”
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 elections to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a historic defeat.
A 13-member committee was subsequently set up by the NDC to probe its defeat in the polls.
As part of its recommendations, the committee asked the NDC to take a holistic look at the party's biometric electoral register.
–
By: Marian Ansah & Zoe Abu Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics