U/ER: Political parties commit to addressing vigilantism
Various political parties in the Upper East Region have reiterated calls on governments to create employment opportunities for the youth and embark on a massive education of political party groups to end the menace of vigilantism in the country.
According to them, the high unemployment rate in the country coupled with the lack of education on the negative effects of political party vigilantism has accounted for the worrying phenomenon.
The Upper East Regional executives of the various political parties disclosed this during a round table discussion organized by the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers(CODEO), on the menace of political party vigilantism and Ghana’s electoral politics held in Bolgatanga.
The executives who bemoaned the menace of vigilante groups on Ghana’s democracy and governance, either funded by political parties or top politicians were due to mistrust in the security services and lack of jobs.
But speaking to Citi News, Regional Youth Organizer of NPP, Atiru Samuel and Regional Secretary of NDC, Thomas Abiola, expressed optimism that, job opportunities for the youth and education against vigilantism was the surest way to end the menace.
“Youth vigilantism needs political commitment because an idle hand is a devil’s workshop, so if the youth have something doing like under the NDC, tricycles were given to the youth who earned their living out of it and those without employable skills were trained and given jobs, but if we don’t improve on getting jobs for the youth, they will resort to all forms of political vigilantism,” Thomas Abiola stated.
“…But we need to educate the youth against vigilantism, various youth leaders of all political parties should come together as a team and educate the youth across the country against the menace.”
“…Currently, there are job opportunities under the Youth Employment Agency, and we will urge the youth of this country irrespective of the political party to apply and be engaged, this will help deal with the threat of vigilantism” Atiru Samuel added.
Member of CODEO’s advisory board, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, advocated for the security of tenure for the Inspector General of Police(IGP), adding that, the police Council should standardize the recruitment, promotions and transfers of personnel in the fight against vigilantism.
“There should be strict and equal application of the law against all criminal offences irrespective of their personalities and political affiliation. The police service should monitor carefully all the activities of youth groups and disband all criminal and combative youth groups.”
Political parties should review their codes of conduct to regulate activities of their youth groups within their own parties, and sanction them if they violate such rules” Shiekh Aremeyaw noted.
CODEO’s National Coordinator, Albert Kofi Arhin, said the engagements with party executives and other stakeholders was to collate views on how to end the menace of political party vigilantism.
By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana
