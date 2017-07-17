TOP STORIES
He who repeats a mistake is not wise.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Höegh LNG: RMU Signs MoU On LNG Capacity Building With Höegh LNG
The Regional Maritime University in Ghana (RMU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Höegh LNG, a major player in the LNG segment of the maritime industry, for the support and maritime capacity development for both RMU and Ghanaian seafarers. Quantum Power Ghana is also party to the MoU, which was signed 16 June 2017.
Höegh LNG is one of the world's leading providers of floating liquid natural gas (LNG) infrastructure services. Using a new, purpose built Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) provided by Hoegh LNG, Quantum Power intends to construct, own and operate a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal facility offshore Tema.
Höegh LNG intends to actively work with RMU to increase the competence of Ghanaian seafarers, RMU lecturers, Ghanaian pilots and tug masters and to build Ghanaian ability to safely and efficiently operate and handle advanced gas carriers. LNG is set to become an ever more important part of Ghana's energy mix, and it is important that Ghana develops its own capacity to handle LNG installations.
Hoegh LNG has a very substantial track record in building maritime LNG capacity in other countries in which it operates FSRU vessels, and will draw on that experience to the benefit of Ghana once the FSRU has been deployed here.
Representing RMU for the signing of the MOU were the Vice Chancellor, Professor Elvis Nyarko. Hoegh LNG was represented by Mr. OeyvindStaerk of Höegh LNG AS, the Norwegian management company of Höegh LNG, while Quantum Power Ghana was represented by Mr. Ruben Atekpe.
About Höegh LNG:
Höegh LNG provides floating energy solutions and operates world-wide with a leading position as owner and operator of floating LNG import terminals; floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and is one of the most experienced operators of LNG Carriers (LNGCs).
Höegh LNG's vision is to be the industry leader of floating LNG solutions and the strategy is to continue to focus its growth plans on the FSRU market, with the objective of securing long-term contracts with strong counterparts at attractive returns. Höegh LNG is a Bermuda based company with established presence in Norway, Singapore, the UK, USA, Indonesia, Lithuania, Egypt and Colombia. The company employs approximately 110 office staff and 500 seafarers.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News