PHOTOS: Tony Blair Calls On Bawumia

Daily Guide
25 minutes ago | General News

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid a courtesy call on Ghana's Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Dr Bawumia, Mr Blair expressed confidence in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government to stay on track in its drive to take Ghana's economy to greater heights.Dr Bawumia also noted that Mr Blair passed on some best practices in governance to him.

Mr Blair in March this year pledged his support for government's ambitious development projects and expressed confidence in President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo to fix Ghana when he met him.

-Adomonline

