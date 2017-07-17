modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nana Addo’s Tuesday presser not for praise singing – Hamid

CitiFMonline
24 minutes ago | Politics

President Akufo-Addo will not use Tuesday’s  interaction with journalists  to shower himself with praises, but instead account for his first six (6) months in office, Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid has said.

He is expected to use the occasion to touch on his achievements and challenges so far, and also outline policies he intends rolling out to enable his administration to fulfill its many promises to Ghanaians.

The meeting is also to afford the media the opportunity to ask the president key questions about developments within his administration which he has not sufficiently addressed.

The Minister for Information, Mustapha Hamid, told Citi News the president believes it is important to engage the citizenry through the media, and take their criticisms to shape government policies.

Mustapha Hamid
“He thinks that this interaction with the Ghanaian people is a democratic requirement that as a democratic president, once a while you come back to the people to tell them what you have done with the mandate they have given you,” he said.

Mustapha Hamid said although many called on the president to hold that meeting after a year in office, he believes it is better to hold it as soon and frequent as possible.

This is not the first time a sitting president will avail himself for an exclusive time with the press to account for his government, and also answer direct questions from them.

Former Presidents John Mahama  , John Atta Mills and John Agyekum Kufuor, also held a few of such meetings while in office.

The last of such interactions then President John Mahama held was in January 2016.

Mustapha Hamid said Tuesday’s session with President Akufo-Addo “is not a press interaction to engage in self-aggrandizement… We will not come and give ourselves marks. The president will make a few remarks and then we will take questions.”


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Politics

TOP STORIES

Hon. Tina Gifty Mensah Reiterates And Assures NPP Party Faithful Of He...

53 minutes ago

Ghana To Mark Nelson Mandela International Day

53 minutes ago

quot-img-1 Rich or poor, known or unknown, six feet at last .

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line