Otumfuo shuts down Lands Secretariat at Manhyia
The lands Secretariat at the Manhyia palace in Kumasi has been closed down over poor management, StarrFMonline.comhas learnt.
The closure-directive by the Otumfuo was executed by the Akyeamehene Nsuase Poku and the Otumfuo Mawerehene Baffour Osei Hyiaman Bretuo last week.
According to StarrFMonline.com sources, the office was closed down after management of the facility failed to give proper accountability for the lands they have sold over the years.
Sources at the palace also allege that some officials at the secretariat forced the signature of the monarch in an attempt to sell a parcel of land to some investors after many other lands have been sold to private individuals without the knowledge of the palace.
StarrFMonline.com sources have hinted that a committee has been established by the Otumfuo to investigate the operations of the lands secretariat which is headed by the Manhyiahene.
