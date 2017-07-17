TOP STORIES
Hon. Tina Gifty Mensah Reiterates And Assures NPP Party Faithful Of Her Commitment
The indefatigable and illustrious Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency who doubles as Deputy Minister of Health has assured party faithful of her commitment to play active role towards.
their personal development. She made this confession during a conference held on Sunday July 16, 2017 for all delegates in McCarthy Hill, Gbawe North and South Electoral areas of the constituency.
According to her, their personal development is her primary and ultimate concern, therefore she will do everything humanly possible to ensure that their aspirations and interests are met within the shortest possible time.
She stated further that plans are far advanced to enable constituents and party faithful acquire micro and small loans through the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).
Tina hinted government's intention to set up MASLOC offices in all Metro, Municipal and District Assemblies throughout the country to make the micro and small loans facilities available to Ghanaians.
She, however, encouraged those that are in dying need of jobs, not to feel neglected by the party.
She recounted efforts made by her within this short period as Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Health.
The legislator stated that, she is working so hard to secure job opportunities for majority of party members and constituents; hence they should exercise some restraints as plans are put in place to make job opportunities available.
She stated unequivocally that, she has been spending huge sums of money toward payment of school fees, settlement of rent, among others for constituents and party members.
She added that every money she gets go into payment of some kind. “I care about everybody in the constituency and am doing everything within my reach to ensure that everyone is satisfied” she remarked.
She disclosed that, her doors are opened and every delegate, party member or constituent is welcome to her office or house to discuss any issue possible for her intervention or assistance of any kind.
