If we cannot build and defend the good name of our ancesters under no circumstances should our acts or omissions amount to tarnishing what has been left for us.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Ghana To Mark Nelson Mandela International Day
Tomorrow, July 18 is Nelson Mandela International Day. The Day was declared by the UN General Assembly in recognition of the contributions of Nelson Mandela to the culture of peace and freedom.
Mandela said " It is in your hands to make of the world a better one for all".
The global community is encouraged to spend 67 minutes of their time to serve or help others on this Day.
In partnership with the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development and the South African High Commission in Accra, the United Nations Information Centre, Accra, will undertake a clean-up exercise at Nima tomorrow.
It will be followed by a community durbar at the Nima Cluster of Schools (Nima 2 Bsic School, around the Nima Police Station).
The clean-up exercise begins at 6a.m and the dubar at 9a.m.
Join the Nelson Mandela Foundation (https://www.nelsonmandela.org/) and the United Nations (http://www.un.org/en/events/mandeladay/takeaction.shtml) to live the legacy of Madiba!
