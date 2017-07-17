modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana Publishing Company gets new CEO

CitiFMonline
4 minutes ago | Business & Finance

The President Nana  Akufo Addo has appointed the Convener of pressure group, Let my vote Count Alliance (LMVCA), Mr David Asante as  the new Managing Director of Ghana Publishing Company.

His appointment Citi Business News understands takes effect from the first of August, 2017.

Ghana Publishing Company was established in 1965 as a corporation, but is now one of twenty five limited liability companies with 100 percent government shareholding.

Over the years the company has had to deal with a number of challenges including poor infrastructure and  low patronage.

Earlier this year Government announced three foreign companies had expressed interest in partnering the company in its operations.


By:   Citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

NDC Punished A/R With Dumsor - Blay

25 minutes ago

JOY On Edward Mahama Appointment: All Inclusive Governance...New World...

28 minutes ago

quot-img-1God created the world, and men created borders.

By: Pete' Agim quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line