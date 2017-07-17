TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Ghana Publishing Company gets new CEO
The President Nana Akufo Addo has appointed the Convener of pressure group, Let my vote Count Alliance (LMVCA), Mr David Asante as the new Managing Director of Ghana Publishing Company.
His appointment Citi Business News understands takes effect from the first of August, 2017.
Ghana Publishing Company was established in 1965 as a corporation, but is now one of twenty five limited liability companies with 100 percent government shareholding.
Over the years the company has had to deal with a number of challenges including poor infrastructure and low patronage.
Earlier this year Government announced three foreign companies had expressed interest in partnering the company in its operations.
