modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NDC Punished A/R With Dumsor - Blay

Classfmonline.com
25 minutes ago | NDC News

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) government used intermittent power shortage (dumsor) and the National Health Insurance capitation programme to punish people in the Ashanti Region, Acting National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has said.

Mr Blay said although all other regions were affected by the bad governance of the NDC, the Ashanti region suffered most.

Speaking at the 25th delegates’ conference of the NPP in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, 16 July 2017 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), My Blay said: “Here in the Ashanti Region, they used dumsor to punish you, they used capitation grant to punish you. It happened all over the country but you [Ashanti Region] bore the brunt of the bad governance of the NDC government, most as if it was deliberate.”

Mr Blay urged party members who supported the party in various ways during the campaign especially financially but have not gotten any jobs in government to be patient.

He said government is committed to eradicating poverty and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, so, even if certain party members do not get positions, their businesses will still flourish for them to gain wealth.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More NDC News

TOP STORIES

NDC Punished A/R With Dumsor - Blay

25 minutes ago

JOY On Edward Mahama Appointment: All Inclusive Governance...New World...

28 minutes ago

quot-img-1One legged man cannot answer "akwa akwuru" ,[someone that cannot be pushed down]

By: Mazi Odera quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line