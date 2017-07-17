TOP STORIES
NDC Punished A/R With Dumsor - Blay
Former President John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) government used intermittent power shortage (dumsor) and the National Health Insurance capitation programme to punish people in the Ashanti Region, Acting National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has said.
Mr Blay said although all other regions were affected by the bad governance of the NDC, the Ashanti region suffered most.
Speaking at the 25th delegates’ conference of the NPP in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, 16 July 2017 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), My Blay said: “Here in the Ashanti Region, they used dumsor to punish you, they used capitation grant to punish you. It happened all over the country but you [Ashanti Region] bore the brunt of the bad governance of the NDC government, most as if it was deliberate.”
Mr Blay urged party members who supported the party in various ways during the campaign especially financially but have not gotten any jobs in government to be patient.
He said government is committed to eradicating poverty and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, so, even if certain party members do not get positions, their businesses will still flourish for them to gain wealth.
