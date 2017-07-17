TOP STORIES
AN ENVIOUS FRIEND IS MORE DANGEROUS THAN A POSSESSED ENEMYBy: EVANS TWUM
Akufo-Addo Charged To Fight Galamsey Till 2020
A Communications Lecturer with the Baptist University College in Kumasi has challenged the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government to continue fighting illegal mining activities till the next general election in 2020.
“I will want to see if they can take their campaign to those mining communities as they did in the last general elections and promise the people employment as usual”, Mr. Collins Kankam Kwarteng anticipates.
“They should carry on to next year and 2020 September, November around to show and show clearly indeed they are against illegal mining”, he dared the NPP government.
The political analyst and social commentator’s comment comes after the President, Nana Akufo-Addo said, he will put his presidency on line with commitment to end all illegal forms of mining activities in the country.
The President at forum while addressing chiefs recently, asked for support from the traditional rulers to continue fighting any activity that is harmful causing pollution to the environment.
“The activities of the illegal mining is now jeopardizing the state of our neighbours”, the President pointed out calling on well meaning Ghanaians to continue join hands to fight the canker.
“We cannot win this fight without the support of traditional leaders”, he added pleading the chiefs should not release their lands to be used for illegal mining admonishing then to support “Planting for Food and jobs ” a new policy introduced be the government.
But the lecturer said he will only believe the commitment of the presidency in ending the fight if they are able to take through the electioneering period.
