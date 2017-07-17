TOP STORIES
Conservation Cocoa Association Applauds Government For Free Inputs
About 2,000 beneficiary cocoa farmers of Conservation Cocoa Association (CCA), a farmer group supported by Conservation Alliance in the Western Region of Ghana have applauded government for supporting them with free fungicides in this year’s free input distribution initiative of COCOBOD.
The free input distribution was part of government’s efforts to support cocoa farmers with the required agrochemicals, improved cocoa seedlings, and other technical support free of charge to help increase cocoa productivity across the country.The CCA farmers have received over 12,000 pieces of fungicidesincludingSidalco defender, Champion and Kocide 2000 through this year’s distribution.
With the continual provision of technical assistance in the form of periodic trainings on good agricultural practices by Conservation Alliance, government can be sure to see an increase in the yield of these farmers in the coming cocoa season.
Beneficiaries were drawn from over 40 communities includingEnsunyameye, Gyisewobre, Panaabo, Dansokrom, Atemuda, Oseikojokrom, Kwamebikrom and Kunkumsoin the Essam Cocoa District.
Miss Abigail Frimpong, theProject Coordinator at Conservation Alliance with oversight responsibility for farmers benefiting from a GEF/FAO funded Transboundary Project between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, in an interview with Modern Ghana commended government for supporting these farmers.
She added that, the Transboundary project which seeks to support farmers to increase their yield in the Western Region as part of efforts to improve biodiversity conservation in the areawill see to it that,beneficiary farmers apply the fungicidesreceived.
She reiterated that, the timely distribution of the fungicides will help beneficiaries who are also receiving technical support through the project to increase productivity.
Mr. Edward Frimpong, the Chairman of CCA, upon receipt of the items also made it known that, the scarcity and high costof agrochemicals negatively impacts the yield of their cocoa.
Hence, the free and timely supplyof the fungicides will help them to effectively manage cocoa diseases and ensure an increase in cocoa production this year.
He, therefore, used the opportunity to thank COCOBOD for this initiative and encouraged other stakeholders to support the cocoa farmers to improve the cocoa industry in Ghana.
