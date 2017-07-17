modernghana logo

Infographic: Ghana’s road infrastructure poor- Report

CitiFMonline
30 minutes ago | Business & Finance

A new report published by the Ghana Institution of Engineers(GhIE) has scored Ghana's road infrastructure as poor, lacking the capacity to meet international standards.

The report titled “Ghana Infrastructure Report Card 2016” scored the country's road network, electric power and water infrastructure  with a grade of D3, representing poor.


By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

