Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Infographic: Ghana’s road infrastructure poor- Report
A new report published by the Ghana Institution of Engineers(GhIE) has scored Ghana's road infrastructure as poor, lacking the capacity to meet international standards.
The report titled “Ghana Infrastructure Report Card 2016” scored the country's road network, electric power and water infrastructure with a grade of D3, representing poor.
–
By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana
