Lapaz Shooting: 6 Nigerians, 9 Others Arrested
The Accra regional Police Command has arrested 15 people suspected to have been variously involved in the shooting incident at Lapaz that led to the death of a policeman and caused injury to another.
The suspects include six Nigerians, eight Ghanaians and a 27-year-old female trader, Charity Otuboa.
The Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Osabarima Oware Asare Pinkro III briefing the Daily Graphic on the arrest of the suspects Sunday, said a combined team of detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters and the Accra Regional Command picked up the suspects from different locations in Accra.
“The suspects were arrested at different locations in Accra, including Ablekuma, Olebu and Kasoa after the police had picked up intelligence and tip-offs.
“The unregistered Hyundai Elantra car that was snatched by the robbers at the scene of the incident was abandoned at Olebu and is currently with the police. Other exhibits that were retrieved from the suspects include empty shells and an unregistered Royal motorbike,” he said.
The names of the suspects are; Ken Ikponnwosa, 23; Faith Ogieriakhi, 35; Fem Erhuumwunse, 20; Michael Ogbegia, 20; Sampson Aja, 27; Emmanuel Aimiu, 31, and Kwasi Nyarko, 33.
The others are Raphael Nii Lartey Coffie, 37; Asare Frederick, 35; Mark Enchil, 31; Kwadwo Afari, 32, and Kwabena Gyasi, 20, Abudu Mohammed and Salusi Zibu, whose ages are yet to be established.
The arrests come after two armed robbers on Thursday shot and killed a policeman and injured another in their attempts to escape with their booty after a robbery at Ashanti Home Touch at Lapaz in Accra.
They later snatched the unregistered Hyundai Elantra vehicle and escaped after their motorbike broke down.
