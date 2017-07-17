TOP STORIES
We’ll Cancel NHIA Capitation Program In A/R – Osafo Marfo
Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo has revealed that government will soon announce the cancellation of the national health insurance capitation programme being piloted in the Ashanti region.
Under the capitation programme, clients select their preferred health facility, which would be responsible for their primary healthcare needs.
The initiative which was introduced by the erstwhile Mahama administration, was to simplify the processing of claims by service providers. It has however been fraught with challenges.
Addressing NPP’s Ashanti regional delegates’ congress in Kumasi, Mr. Osafo Marfo questioned why the NDC government failed to extend the program to other regions.
“We have met and discussed… If you implement something and its good, you take it elsewhere, the capitation grant that was brought to the Ashanti Region didn’t yield any results. If you implement something and it doesn’t work, you don’t take it elsewhere; you will hear from government on it. We will cancel it. Very soon you hear from government on the way forward”.
