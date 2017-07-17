TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
N/R minister bribing DCEs Gh¢5k to unseat me – Bugri
The Northern regional chairman of NPP has fired fresh allegation against the Northern regional minister, Salifu Saeed, accusing him of bribing some District Chief Executives with Gh¢5000 in a campaign against his chairmanship ambitions.
Bugri Naabu claims the regional minister and his deputy, Solomon Boar, have declared support to a businessman Alhaji Samba who wants to join the chairmanship race, and were bribing DCEs in his stronghold to turn against him.
He mentioned the DCE for Saboba, George Bingirni and alleged he told him Mr. Salifu brought him the bribe on behalf of Alhaji Samba and was meant to buy delegates to vote him out.
The NPP chairman developed a free-range petulance after assembly members for the Bunkprugu district tightened their grip on the fate of his nephew refusing to confirm him as the District Chief Executive. He had earlier clashed with the minister over road contracts.
“They are going round confirming and disqualifying some, am I part of them? Why should somebody do a good job and you people who are going to do it, you don’t even invite the regional chairman, is that what NDC time they were doing? You would see Azorka and the regional minister going to all the places, have you ever seen me with him… because he doesn’t want me to know what is going on, going on sabotaging the president nominees.
“And are you not aware that the regional and the deputy ministers they are campaigning for some people that they are going to take over my position… They are going round campaigning that one Mr. Samba who is their choice and going round everywhere, even going about giving money to some DCEs like ¢GH5,000, not small money”, Bugri angrily alleged in an interview with Starr News.
Bugri had accused the regional minister and his deputy of advancing factional agenda to split the party and government and hinted an ongoing discussions with the president to get them dismissed from office.
