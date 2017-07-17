TOP STORIES
Good men don't live long,so live up to your God given talent and exploit it with wisdom.By: Agboloso(London).
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
WordDigest: Let The Lord Fight For You
"You will not have to fight this battle. take up your positions; stand firm and see the deliverance the LORD will give you, Judah and Jerusalem. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Go out to face them tomorrow, and the LORD will be with you.’"
[2 Chronicles 20:17] NIV
So many people today run from anything that is hard. They run from their own problems.
They run from people they do not like, responsibility and their past.
Instead of facing issues and dealing with them, they just take the easy way out and go down to the path of least resistance.
But if you are going to live in victory the way God intends, you have to learn how to face your challenges squarely.
On the wings of this, you let the Lord fight the battle for you.
Today, God wants us to stand strong, set our fight of faith.
Interestingly we do not have to depend on our strength.
He has equipped us with His supernatural power to overcome every barrier.
God bless you.
Prayer
Dear God, I choose today to stand in faith and invite you to move mightily on my behalf.
Confession
Lord, you are the way maker.
WordDigest whatsapp page #: +233246646694
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ebenezer Zor
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article