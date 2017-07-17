TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
I Sit To Think Of Life
Hmmm what is life all about.
I sit to think of life but cannot understand what it is. When you sit without doing anything people will sit at the comfort of their homes to talk about you but it is the people when you are striving hard to make it in life will try everything possible to eliminate you.
I have try to make it in life but you shattered my dreams. I have big dreams but you have cut them short. You have brought my future hopes and aspiration to end.
I thought it was all dream but only to realize am no more among my family, friends and love ones that was when I knew that it true that I have travel to the land of our ancestors.
Hmmm the worse enemy of man is not the one who insult or mock him but the ones that claims to be his best friends. Truly the danger that will befall a man is in his own room. Hmmm my bright future have been cut short what have I done to deserve all this.
Hmm it really sadden me when I remember how I fail to fulfill the promise I gave my people that I am going out and I will be back only to find myself on a different land. Hmm I cannot understand what life is all about when you sit without doing anything they call you names but when you try to do something they do all what they can just to eliminate you. Hmm so is it true that am no more in the land of the living. Hmm my precious life has be taking but I know posterity will surely judge them
Redeemer kwasi write©
0554513260
